Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

