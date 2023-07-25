Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 75,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.