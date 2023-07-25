Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $130.40

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday.

CONMED Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $121.44 on Friday. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

