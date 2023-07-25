Secure Energy Services (SES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

SES has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.88.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

