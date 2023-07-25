Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

