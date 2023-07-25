International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

IP stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.