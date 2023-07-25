LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $66.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $50,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LivaNova by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

