Stephens Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $33.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

FFIN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

