Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

FIVN opened at $84.63 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

