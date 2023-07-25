Barclays Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $29.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

DKNG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174,522.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

