Citigroup Boosts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,584 shares of company stock worth $18,236,364. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after buying an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.