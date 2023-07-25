CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

