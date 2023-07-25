CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

