Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.08.

Shares of SLF opened at C$69.35 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.89. The stock has a market cap of C$40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

