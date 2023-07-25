FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

