Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 66,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

