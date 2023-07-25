Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreased by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.84 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

