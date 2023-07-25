East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.