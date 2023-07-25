East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
