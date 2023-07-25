East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $58.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 115,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 79.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

