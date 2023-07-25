Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.66 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

