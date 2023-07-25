Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Cut by Wedbush

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $157.57 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 85.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

