Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.