Brokers Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:NGT opened at C$56.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$51.44 and a twelve month high of C$76.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.47.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.53%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

