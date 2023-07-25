Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $18.21 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

