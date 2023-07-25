Research Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.91 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

