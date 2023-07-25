Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of NEM opened at $43.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Newmont by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

