Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By DA Davidson

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

