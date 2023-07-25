Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.70 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.