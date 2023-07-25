Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $428.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.90. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

