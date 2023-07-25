Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.66.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

