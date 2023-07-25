Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.75 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 797,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

