Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBI stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,233. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
