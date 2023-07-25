S&T Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after buying an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

