NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.06 on Monday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

