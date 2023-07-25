Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE:PAG opened at $167.65 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

