NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$11.17 Average PT from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$10.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.66. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$847.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$709.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$703.02 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.