Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$23.71

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARX stock opened at C$19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.52.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1901489 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.