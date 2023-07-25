Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.