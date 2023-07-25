WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$187.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$178.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a one year low of C$143.66 and a one year high of C$182.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$173.26.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.6296707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

