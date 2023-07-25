Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $201.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $159.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

