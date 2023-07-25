TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE:THS opened at $51.97 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

