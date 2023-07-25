Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Price Target at $74.40

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 304,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

