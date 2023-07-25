Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price at C$243.33

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$243.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDF stock opened at C$222.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$219.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$217.50. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$164.11 and a 12 month high of C$238.75.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.