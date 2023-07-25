Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fulton Financial by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

