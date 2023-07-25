Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $176.88

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.88.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

