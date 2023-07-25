Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $13.73

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $63,105. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

