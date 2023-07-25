Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $53.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,936,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

