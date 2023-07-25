Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$57.36

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.36.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.65 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.63 and a 52 week high of C$58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.83 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9510448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

