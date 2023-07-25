Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $361.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

