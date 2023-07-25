ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY23 guidance at $12.40-13.05 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $242.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $252.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

